ST. DONATUS, Iowa — Rene Daubenfeld knows the town and people of St. Donatus well, despite living on another continent.
The Luxembourg native was one of several that visited the small town in Jackson County this week.
It was Daubenfeld’s ninth visit to that community. He was joined by seven other Luxembourgers, each making the trek to see a community settled by immigrants from their country hundreds of years ago.
“We want to see Luxembourg traditions,” Daubenfeld said. “Some are tracing back their families.”
Luxembourg is a small, landlocked country bordered by Belgium, France and Germany. The country of more than 600,000 people spans about 1,000 square miles. For comparison, Dubuque County — with a population of about 97,000 — covers about 610 square miles.
Luxembourg is ingrained into St. Donatus. Street titles are Luxembourgian in origin. Many families have ancestors hailing from Luxembourg, and a good majority of the headstones at the Luxembourg cemetery are etched with Luxembourgian names, such as Tritz, Herrig and Weber.
Even some of the buildings still standing in the town were made to incorporate unique Luxembourgian designs. Those buildings are what drew Daubenfeld and Bellevue resident Julie Ann Jochum together, sparking a long tradition of the two traveling to each other’s country.
Years ago, Daubenfeld, an avid fan of history and genealogy, learned that Luxembourg’s government invested in restoring structures in St. Donatus in the 1980s because of their designs.
Inquiring to visit the town, he eventually connected with Jochum, who was also fascinated with Luxembourg and its local influence. In 2005, Daubenfeld embarked on his first trip to Iowa. In subsequent visits to each other’s homelands, the two became good friends.
“I thought it was awesome that they would travel so far to see their heritage,” Jochum said. “They are all really kind and interested in the history of this place.”
Since then, Daubenfeld has brought along groups of Luxembourgers interested in visiting St. Donatus. In some years, the groups have been as large as 25 people.
Luxembourg native Marc Scheer experienced St. Donatus for the first time Wednesday. He wanted to see what drew his people to emigrate to the specific region of Iowa so many years ago.
“I’m interested in the history of our people,” Scheer said. “Some of them came here 200 years ago.”
While the size of the U.S. is vast in comparison, Scheer said the terrain of Jackson County reminds him of Luxembourg, so he can see why so many Luxembourgers decided to call it home hundreds of years ago.
For Daubenfeld, the trip is also an opportunity to reconnect with friends he has made during past trips. On Wednesday night, he and the traveling group shared a meal with St. Donatus residents at Kalmes Restaurant & Catering in St. Donatus.
“We want to travel to other places and create strong bonds,” Daubenfeld said. “I have lots of friends here now. It’s good to see them again.”
From St. Donatus, the group of Luxembourgers planned to continue on their trek northward, visiting Luxembourgian communities in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Jochum will be the only Jackson County resident to join them for the full trip.
“I always really enjoy seeing them,” she said. “When they leave, I know I’ll be crying all the way back home.”