GALENA, Ill. — The planet’s rapidly evolving climate likely will lead to more potent storms and could negatively impact wildlife throughout the tri-state area, according to a Chicago-based ecology expert.
Abigail Derby Lewis, senior conservation ecologist with the Chicago Field Museum, spoke this week at Galena Cellars Vineyard. She discussed the changes local residents likely will see as a result of climate change.
“It is that rate of change that is most concerning and most challenging for nature to keep up with these kinds of changes,” Lewis said. “We know change is coming.”
Lewis said residents should anticipate a higher number of days with extreme weather, from high temperatures to heavy rainfall. By the end of the century, the Midwest will experience three additional weeks of 100-plus-degree weather on average, she said.
Heavy rains and snowfalls also will become more frequent. Lewis said Illinois already has seen a 10% to 15% increase in precipitation in the past two years.
“We’re seeing a lot more of it in the winters and springs, and a lot less of it in the summer,” Lewis said. “So, basically we’re seeing more of it when we already have it and less of it when we need it.”
The shifts in temperature likely will have a dramatic impact on several species living in the Midwest.
Lewis said some cold-water fish, such as brown trout, have narrow temperature requirements for the water in which they live. Warming of local rivers and streams could cause significant declines in these fish populations.
On the other hand, some species will spread as a result of the changing climate. Lewis pointed to the invasive species gypsy moths, which are expected to proliferate throughout the Midwest as a result of milder winters.
While many of these changes are imminent, Lewis reminded attendees there are things that can be done to help prepare for coming changes. That includes planting trees and plants that will help struggling species and voting in elections to support the protection of the environment.
“We know things are changing, we know certain species are particularly vulnerable and we need to help them out,” Lewis said.
Steve Barg, executive director of the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, said the discussion was organized as a kicking-off point for a series of climate change events. He hopes these events will educate local residents on how shifting environmental conditions will directly impact them.
“We’ve been looking at what our role might be in the climate change conversation for a couple of years,” Barg said. “This will be an ongoing dialogue and learning process.”