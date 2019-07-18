PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday outside of Platteville.
Michael Tillman, 29, of Dubuque, and Michelle Paulson, 34, of Belmont, were treated by Southwest Health Emergency Medical Services personnel, a press release issued Wednesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department said.
The crash occurred at about 12:40 p.m. Monday on Wisconsin 81 just north of Platteville. The release states that Tillman was northbound when he slowed his vehicle to turn into a business parking lot and was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Paulson.
Paulson had seen the truck slowing to turn, but her foot became stuck under the brake pedal and she could not hit the brakes, the release states. Both vehicles were heavily damaged. The crash remains under investigation.