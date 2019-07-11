Authorities say a Dubuque man arrested Monday on a charge of driving while intoxicated for the third time originally identified himself to police as his twin brother.
Jacob R. Ryan, 35, of 1906 White St., was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Monday following a traffic stop at West Locust and Kirkwood streets, according to court documents. He faces charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred and interference with official acts.
Documents state that Ryan originally identified himself as his twin brother, Matthew T. Ryan, of the same address.
Lab testing indicated Jacob Ryan was driving under the influence of a stimulant.
Documents state that Ryan was previously convicted of OWI in 2004 and 2007.