News in your town

Alert issued after felon fails to return to Dubuque correctional facility

Asbury council to study traffic flow fixes at heavily used intersection

Dyersville receives grant to launch revitalization effort that includes amphitheater proposal

Police investigating vandalism to construction site at Dubuque high school

Authorities arrest 3 on drug charges in Prairie du Chien

Afghanistan-born fellow brings new perspective to the City of Dubuque

Finkenauer introduces bill to increase access to levee funding

Platteville council debates waiving fee, amending agreement to give failed developer an out

Park Profiles: 1 of Dubuque County's newest parks has nothing to prove

Throwback Thursday: Nearly 2,000 families tend Dubuque 'subsistence gardens' in 1934

Listening session on river issues set for Saturday in Dubuque

Flood alert tool focus of free presentation Sunday at Swiss Valley Nature Center

Semi snags utility lines, causing power, phone and internet outages in Darlington

Award-winning country star coming to Dubuque this fall

Parent company of East Dubuque fertilizer plant announces cash dividend

Police: East Dubuque man kicks officer, attempts to steal police vehicle

Dubuque police: Man accused of stealing car, debit card

Police investigating vandalism to construction site at Dubuque high school

A 'g'day' at the Dubuque County Fair: Aussie animals animate crowd

Authorities arrest 3 on drug charges in Prairie du Chien

Award-winning country star coming to Dubuque this fall

Semi snags utility lines, causing power, phone and internet outages in Darlington

Flood alert tool focus of free presentation Sunday at Swiss Valley Nature Center

Listening session on river issues set for Saturday in Dubuque

Bobcats bounce back in tri-state area

Dyersville officer named Peosta police chief

Dubuque police reports

Woman with Potosi ties named captain of USCG's largest icebreaker

Dubuquer accused of shooting pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Dubuque man accused of assaulting jogger who rejected his advances takes plea deal

Fire damages home near Darlington

Dubuque-based financial services company announces quarterly dividend

Annual Great Cardboard Boat Race set for Sunday in Dubuque

Movie night to feature cast members of 'The Sandlot,' 'A League of Their Own' in Dubuque

Dream Center asks supporters to promote bid for city aid

Heavy rains derail -- but don't destroy -- plans for Maquoketa RC park

Mentoring initiatives, expanded programming opportunities discussed during Holy Family strategic planning meeting

Bellevue teacher among 2 found dead in Davenport pool

Free (for a day), family-friendly fair flourishes in Dubuque

'Not a threat': Cicada killer wasps return to tri-state area

What's happening

Dubuque organization included in Forbes' 'Best Banks and Credit Unions' list