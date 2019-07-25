The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Upper Mississippi River Basin Association will conduct a listening session from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
Conversations will focus on reducing the risks of flooding, maintaining the navigation channel, managing river sediment and preparing for a future long-term drought, according to a social media post by the association.
The post states that the listening session is intended to help officials learn what local residents and leaders think is required to address important issues and to incorporate local ideas and actions into a regional resilience plan for the river.
Listening sessions have been held in various communities along the river.
The doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and free lunch will be provided.