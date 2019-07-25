ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury City Council members have hired a firm to analyze data that will help determine whether a traffic light or a roundabout is needed at a busy intersection.
Council members, members of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and engineers with MSA Professional Services met this week to hash out the next steps for the well-traveled intersection of Radford and Asbury roads.
They also discussed future zoning plans for properties in the surrounding area. The two topics went hand-in-hand.
Council members directed the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to update the city’s future land use map to include a commercial zoning designation on the north side of Asbury Road from the Asbury Methodist Cemetery to the east city limits. The zoning category also applies to the south side from Radford Road to the east city limits.
The commercial zoning status would be subject to future rezoning and traffic impact studies.
Council members also asked MSA to analyze data collected from a traffic count that was completed in May, for a cost not to exceed $13,950.
The question of the city’s future land use, especially near the intersection, weighed on the minds of council members as they discussed what would make for the best solution to the heavily traveled Asbury Road corridor.
Mayor Jim Adams said analyzing the traffic count data will provide greater context for future zoning options.
“With the traffic study imminent, we need to understand what your vision is for that corridor,” Adams told council members.
Council Member Craig Miller cautioned his peers about what future rezoning could mean for the intersection and for commercial or residential development.
“We need to be careful of what we are going to be putting in,” he said. “That does mean we need to detail this to help prevent a quagmire occurring for the traffic.”
Council Member John Richey said that he felt the east corridor properties have commercial development potential.
“Personally, I think that is an ideal piece (of property) for commercial,” he said. “It has a lot more value for commercial than it does for residential.”
Richey’s remarks were echoed by Planning and Zoning Commission member Ron Brass.
“It just seems like there should be a natural evolution in growth of commercial properties in Asbury,” he added.
MSA Transportation Team leader Ben Wilkinson said a digital model will be created to test the traffic count data to see what type of intersection would work best. Options on the table include a mini roundabout, a traffic light or a full roundabout.
“We make these models and we add traffic to them until they bust,” he said. “So we can tell you when it’s done if it’s going to work OK for 15 years, or if it’s going to work for 25 years, or if it’s working for 10 years.”
The traffic analysis is expected to be finished by early September.