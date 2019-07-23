The Pride of Cassville Car Ferry is not running once again due to high Mississippi River levels.
Officials announced Monday morning that the ferry is closed “until further notice” — less than one week after operations resumed on July 16.
The ferry transports vehicles and passengers across the Mississippi between Cassville and Millville, Iowa, but high water levels have severely impacted operations this season.
“If anyone has any pull with Mother Nature, please have a talk with her,” reads part of the closure message on the ferry’s Facebook page.
The Clayton County (Iowa) Road Department reported Monday that Oak Road, which leads to the ferry landing on the Iowa side, was closed at the railroad tracks.
“The Mississippi River is once again on the road, and it could be quite a while before she gives us our road back,” the department stated online.
The ferry typically begins its season around Memorial Day, but it didn’t start this year until late June because of widespread flooding.
Then, the ferry closed shortly after the Fourth of July holiday until July 16.