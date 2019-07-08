MAQUOKETA, Iowa — In both their personal and professional lives, Steve and Elaine Kahler have learned about the multi-faceted struggles related to vision problems.
The Maquoketa couple recently decided to step up and make a difference, providing the necessary funding to launch and then support a Vision to Learn program in Jackson County.
“This was really our first big step into philanthropic giving,” said Steve Kahler. “We were looking for an opportunity to give back, and this struck us as something that could make a difference.”
Vision to Learn provides free eye exams and glasses to children in need.
Steve Kahler said Iowa is now one of 15 states in which Vision to Learn has a presence. The program debuted in Dubuque County a few years ago, thanks in part to the support of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Steve Kahler was serving on the Community Foundation of Jackson County at the time, and he caught wind of the program’s success.
The turning point came when he observed a presentation by Vision to Learn’s “mobile optical lab.”
“After he saw that presentation, he was hooked,” Elaine recalled.
The Kalhers donated funding — they declined to say how much, exactly — to pay for the supplies and personnel necessary to implement the program. Vision to Learn launched in Jackson County in 2016.
For both Elaine and Steve, their philanthropy has partly been driven by personal experiences.
Elaine has spent more than two decades working at local educational institutions.
She worked as a teacher associate at Cardinal Elementary School in Maquoketa in the early 1990s and spent the better part of a decade working as a secretary at Maquoketa High School. She has served as secretary at Delwood Elementary School since 2007.
Her career exposed her to multiple scenarios in which children were having trouble with their vision and parents did not have the financial resources to address these concerns.
Elaine realized how vision problems can impair a person’s learning ability. And just as importantly, she came to understand the opportunities that are presented when these issues are addressed.
“When that correlation is made and their eyesight is improved, a whole new world opens up for them,” she said.
Steve Kahler noted that the family members’ personal experience also shaped their involvement in Vision to Learn.
“Elaine and I wear glasses, our kids all wear glasses,” he said. “We know what it’s like (to struggle with vision).”
The financial ramifications of vision health can be daunting as well, Elaine noted. Each time a pair of glasses is broken or lost, it can require a major investment from the family.
One of Elaine’s favorite components of Vision to Learn is that the program provides each child with two pairs of glasses: One to use daily and another that always remains at school.
In 2018 alone, 5,300 Iowa students received a free vision screening and 4,500 received free eyewear through Vision to Learn, according to Steve Kahler.
He calls Vision to Learn “the crown jewel” of the couple’s charity work. However, it is not the only way the two have given back to the community.
The Kahlers have worked with Hospice of Jackson County and offered support for Maquoketa Community Cupboard, an organization that provides food assistance to those in need.
“I believe we have been truly blessed in all aspects of our life,” Elaine said. “Because of what we have been given, I feel it is important to give back.”