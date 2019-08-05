MANCHESTER, Iowa – The Hartwick Huskys Water Show Ski Team, of Manchester, won the team title at the 19th Division 2 Ski National Championships.
The event was held Saturday and Sunday at Kwahamot Bay in Tomahawk, Wis.
The tournament featured nine teams, according to a press release from USA Water Ski & Wake Sports.
The Hartwick Huskys won the Division 2 national title for the second consecutive year and fourth time since the event’s inception. The team also won titles in 2009 and 2011.
The release states that in competitive show skiing, each club has one hour to present a theatrical performance on water skis. Judges score the acts by awarding points based on originality, presentation and execution.
This year, the Huskys tallied 1,237.67 points and edged the second-place Ski Broncs, of Loves Park, Ill., by fewer than four points.