ELIZABETH, Ill. — Authorities say two people were airlifted from the scene of a crash that closed U.S. 20 in rural Elizabeth on Sunday.
A male motorcyclist and his female passenger were airlifted to University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for treatment of their injuries, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. The release does not include the names of the motorcyclist nor his passenger.
The release states that the motorcycle had pulled off of South Derinda Road onto U.S. 20 east at approximately 3:01 p.m., when it was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Allison M. Hoeger, 18, of Port Barrington, Ill.
Authorities are investigating the crash and Jo Daviess County deputies requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit at the scene.
On Sunday, a press release issued by the sheriff’s department at 3:47 p.m. said that U.S. 20 would be closed to traffic “for the next few hours” and urged drivers to avoid the area.