A Dubuque man facing attempted murder and other charges related to a shooting in 2017 now claims he was acting in self-defense.
Jevonne M. Coleman, 33, of Dubuque, filed a motion of notice of defense of another earlier this month in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County. Coleman is charged in district court with attempted murder, going armed with intent and being a felon in possession of a firearm — all modified as a habitual offender — in connection to an incident that occurred Aug. 9, 2017.
Authorities responded to a report of gunfire on that date in the area of West 16th and West Locust streets. They found a man, Titus D.T. Jarmon, 26, suffering from two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to court documents.
Jarmon told authorities that Coleman shot him, and traffic camera footage confirmed Jarmon’s story.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the two had an argument earlier in the day and Coleman punched Jarmon outside a residence on West Locust Street. As Jarmon ran, Coleman shot at him.
Police said Coleman hid the gun in a bush and was found by officers hiding in a wooded area nearby. His blood alcohol content was 0.315% — nearly quadruple the legal driving limit of 0.08% — at the time of his arrest.
According to Iowa Code, defense of another means that a person is justified in the use of force when he or she believes that such actions are necessary to protect others or him or herself.
In May, Coleman was sentenced to nine years in federal prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm related to the shooting.
A plea hearing had been set for Aug. 26, prior to Coleman filing his motion of self-defense.
Court documents do not indicate when a new hearing will be held.