SHERRILL, Iowa – Authorities said a teenager was seriously injured in a crash Saturday night on Finley’s Landing Road in Dubuque County.
William D. Carpenter, 18, of Dubuque, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment of serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report obtained Tuesday.
Authorities said Carpenter was traveling southeast on Finley’s Landing Road at 7:20 p.m. Saturday when a malfunction caused his steering to fail. The vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a ditch for 25 yards and struck a tree.
Carpenter was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.