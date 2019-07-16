MOUNT HOPE, Wis. — Authorities on Monday released the name of a driver whose vehicle overturned near Mount Hope on Thursday.
Roger White, 74, of Brooklyn, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 8:55 a.m. Thursday on Wisconsin 18 in Mount Hope Township. A press release states that White was westbound when his vehicle left the roadway and went onto the shoulder. He overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle, which went airborne into the ditch, hit a fence and overturned.
He was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.