The Darlington Police Department’s annual Police Brat Feed and Ballgame is set for Thursday, Aug. 1, at Riverside Park.
Officers will serve free brats, hot dogs, burgers, chips and drinks starting at 5 p.m. Free-will donations will be accepted. The event funds programs and scholarships.
At 7 p.m., law enforcement officials from area agencies will team up as “The Enforcers” softball team and compete against “The Community All-Stars” team, comprised of Darlington business representatives and community members, a press release states.
The department has hosted the event for 22 years. It benefits the Darlington Drug Abuse Resistance Education program and other prevention programs and also funds scholarships to graduating Darlington High School students.