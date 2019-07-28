ELKADER, Iowa — Zach Marmann spent his Saturday helping fellow members of the Elkader Fire Department boil thousands of ears of sweet corn.
Marmann lifted large metal baskets of corn out of boiling water, dropping the vegetables into plastic buckets that immediately were carried away to serve hundreds of attendees at Elkader Sweet Corn Days.
“We’ve got good sweet corn,” Marmann said. “I’ve never heard anybody complain about it.”
Hundreds of people lined up Saturday near Founders’ Park in Elkader for free ears of sweet corn.
For many attendees and volunteers, the allure of the Iowa summer staple is one of the highlights of the event.
“Definitely around the last weekend in July, everybody rallies together for free sweet corn,” said Danielle Shea, one of the event organizers.
Though volunteers kept serving more ears, the line grew longer and longer. Some even brought their own containers to load up with corn for the road.
In one of the lines, Donna Anderson and Lynn Elliot worked together to feed the masses.
Anderson picked up ears of corn with tongs and dropped them into a plastic container filled with a milk and butter mixture. Once the corn was coated, Elliot dropped the ears into waiting to-go containers.
It didn’t take them long to empty out a bucket of corn, but another quickly arrived to take its place.
“They’re real hot, just warning you,” Anderson told people making their way through the line.
Each year, the Elkader Fire Department takes the lead in purchasing, husking and cooking corn for the festival, Shea said. They also sell chicken to help pay for the corn, though attendees also made free-will donations.
The fire department brought in about 3,000 ears of corn and 800 chicken halves, Shea said. The chicken always seems to sell out, and organizers often run out of corn.
“We only have 1,100 people that live here,” Shea said.
Mike Anderson, a volunteer with the local fire department, has been helping with Sweet Corn Days for about 45 years.
Members of the department gathered Friday to husk all of the corn and then spent Saturday preparing and cooking the corn.
“It’s small-town volunteerism at its finest,” Anderson said.
While preparing and serving all that corn takes work, Anderson enjoys taking on the task.
“Firefighting is only part of what we do. … When there’s something that needs to be done, the fire department gets called,” Anderson said. “And it’s just something we can do for the community.”
Nydel Cromwell, of Oelwein, was in town Saturday for a family reunion. His wife’s family gathers in Elkader every other year for reunions, and they always pay a visit to Sweet Corn Days.
“It’s a nice small-town thing,” Cromwell said. “The parade was great. … The corn’s really good. The kids had a blast.”
As an Iowan, having a love for sweet corn just comes with the territory, Cromwell said.
“Iowa is known for the richest farm land in the country, so you get the best corn,” he said.
Heath Houg, a Garnavillo resident who works in Elkader, also said that for many Iowans, eating sweet corn is a yearly tradition.
“Growing up, my grandparents always had sweet corn for supper,” he said.
Ashton Houg said the sweet corn served at Saturday’s festival was “awesome.”
“It’s our Iowa stereotype — sweet corn — and we’re just drawn right to it,” he said.