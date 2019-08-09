SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Registration for 2019-2020 lessons, 10 a.m., Northeast Iowa School of Music, 2728 Asbury Road, suite 200. Music lesson registration for the upcoming school year.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Tri-State Singles Club Friday Night Dinner, 6 p.m., The Barn, 5090 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa. Reservations: Mary Lou, 563-588-1175.
Steamfest, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Play with robots and circuits, create using the Doodle Pens and button maker, color or do activities like a scavenger hunt. For all ages.
Saturday
Dubuque Farmers Market, 7 a.m., Near City Hall, 10-13th streets and Iowa Street.
18th Annual Holy Cross Parade and Street Dance, 8 a.m., Holy Cross (Iowa) Parish, 875 Church St. 5K run at 8, parade at noon followed by live auction. There will be a bounce house, live music, food and drinks.
St. Luke’s Tours of Tiffany Windows, 8:30 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. Free event. Donations accepted.
Clothes Give Away, 9 p.m., Dubuque Church of God, 1496 Central Ave. Clothes of all sizes for all ages. All are welcome. Details: Rev. Kuhn, 563-581-3101.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
“Beauty and the Beast,” 1 and 7 p.m. Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Presented by Rising Star Theatre Co.
River of Music Concerts, 6 p.m., Ingleside Park, 200 S. River Park Drive, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Downtown Friday Night, 6:30 p.m., downtown Dyersville, Iowa, Iowa 136 and Floyd Road. Street dance with food, live music, fun and games. Free event. Music by Whiskey Revival.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
Al Ronek, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
3 Doors Down, 7 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Hearthfire Duo, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
JJ Schmitz & Ben Dunegan, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke/Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St. Open mic from 8:30 to 10 and karaoke from 10 to midnight.
Latin Club Night, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Saturday
Garrett Hillary, 1:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill.
“Beauty and the Beast,” 2 and 7 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Presented by Rising Star Theatre Co.
DJ Brandon Bries, 3 p.m., Coconut Cove, 1549 Bluff Road, Hazel Green, Wis.
John Moran, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Tanner Scheckel, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Barn Dance, 7 p.m., Mooney Hollow Barn, 12471 U.S. 52, Green Island, Iowa. Country Tradition Band will play.
Hearthfire Duo, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Walking Molly, 8 p.m., Dubuque Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill.
Theresa Rosetta, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations are needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
LIFESTYLE
Saturday
Healing Your Mommy Tummy, 9:30 a.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn to strengthen abdominal muscles and help heal separation of abdominal muscles.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1668 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Pet Loss Support Group, 11 a.m., Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Road. Assists people through the grieving process of losing a pet. Free. Open to public.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
FOOD & DRINK
Saturday
Galena (Ill.) Brew Fest, 1 p.m., Chestnut Mountain Resort, 8700 West Chestnut Mountain Road. Cost is $25 per ticket, includes wristband and glass; $5 designated driver ticket. Proceeds benefit Galena ARC.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today and Saturday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.