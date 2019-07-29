Faced with a shallow labor pool, shifting demographics and the emergence of new technologies, area manufacturers are increasingly seeking to “upskill” existing staff in hopes of filling their work-force needs.
The concept gained attention last week when the National Association of Manufacturers pledged to provide training opportunities for 1.2 million workers over the course of the next five years. The commitment gained support from President Donald Trump and his daughter and adviser, Ivanka.
Generally speaking, the idea of “upskilling” workers — sometimes referred to as “reskilling” — involves enhancing the skills of current employees so they can rise to higher levels or positions in the company.
While the Trump administration and manufacturers’ association made a splash with this month’s announcement, local firms and higher-education institutions in the tri-state area already have been collaborating on these kinds of training efforts for years, if not decades.
Jan Scott, president and co-owner of Unison Solutions in Dubuque, believes collaboration has been key in bringing such efforts to fruition.
“I think it is a combination of businesses recognizing they need to do it and the fact that we have institutions that can help,” he said. “They are willing to provide the training and create the processes to get it done.”
Such efforts have become increasingly important, given the current labor market.
The unemployment rate in Dubuque County sat at just 2.2% in June, slightly below the 2.3% rate in June 2018.
The low jobless rate means fewer people are looking for work, and positions often have to be filled from within.
“I think this (emphasis on upskilling) is a response to the reality facing employers,” Scott said. “The responsibility is really on us to train our people and make things work. The right people are not just going to walk through the door.”
INSTITUTIONAL SUPPORT
Scott noted that both Northeast Iowa Community College and Southwest Wisconsin Technical College are among the organizations that have helped employers train workers and fulfill their needs.
Dennis Cooley, a public relations manager and adjunct faculty member at Southwest Tech, noted that the realities of the current work force have led to a seismic shift in hiring dynamics.
In the past, workers generally would attain the necessary training before taking a job. But in today’s market, employers will hire new workers and provide training once they already are on the payroll.
Southwest Tech, meanwhile, is trying to help employers rise to the challenge. For instance, the college has begun utilizing a mobile welding lab, which can provide training to employees without forcing them to leave their workplace.
“We’re doing more training and becoming more innovative in how we deliver that training,” Cooley said.
NICC Vice President of Business and Community Solutions Wendy Mihm-Herold also has observed a growing need for upskilling.
She believes generational shifts have fed that phenomenon.
“We are continuing to see more and more baby boomers retiring, and they are often leaving those higher positions within a company,” she said. “So businesses are looking at replacing those higher- or middle-skilled jobs.”
Training a new generation of workers also could make these employees more engaged, according to Mihm-Herold.
“Millennials really want to see a career pathway,” she said. “They want to be able to grow within an organization.”
TECHNOLOGICAL NEEDS
In announcing its recent pledge, the National Association of Manufacturers painted a grim picture of the “work-force crisis” confronting the industry.
The association noted that the manufacturing sector reported 509,000 open manufacturing jobs in May, an “all-time high for the industry.” The number of unfilled positions could rise to 2.4 million by 2028.
Meanwhile, the adoption of new technologies has further enhanced the need for training.
Julie Ryan, human resources manager for Berry Global in Peosta, Iowa, believes the combination of new equipment and processes creates an environment in which ongoing learning is a must.
“Our equipment is becoming more technical,” Ryan said. “The skill sets that employees came in with 10 years ago did not prepare them to work with the equipment they need to use today.”
Berry Global, which manufactures packaging and other products for consumer and industrial markets, is no stranger to the importance of upskilling.
While the National Association of Manufacturers is ringing the alarm bells now, local efforts to address such issues have been afoot for years.
“We’ve been doing this for at least the last 10 years,” Ryan said. “We know that, as our employees age and get closer to retirement, we need to get new people trained.”