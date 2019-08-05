More than 2,000 people came to rock -- but also to praise -- during a concert Saturday night in Dubuque.
Christian contemporary rock group Casting Crowns drew the crowd during its second appearance at Five Flags Center.
The crowd at @FiveFlagsCenter sings along as @castingcrowns perform their hit song "Nobody." pic.twitter.com/KxX6OsAVm2— Telegraph Herald (@TelegraphHerald) August 4, 2019
HIGH-ENERGY SHOW
Band members took the smoke-covered stage and began with their most recent hit "Only Jesus," which is also the name of their current tour.
Audience members immediately were on their feet, hands raised and arms spread wide, something that continued throughout the performance.
Many in the crowd closed their eyes, clapped and sang along during the show, some even getting emotional as the band performed favorites like "Just Be Held," "Thrive," "Nobody" and "Great Are You, Lord."
Lead vocalist Mark Hall, who is also a youth minister, regularly engaged the audience throughout the show. All seven members of Casting Crowns are also worship leaders who work with youth at their respective churches.
"Your church might be a little more chill than this and that's OK, but this is not church, so you're not in sin," Hall said. "You can be loud and you can do everything."
He explained that many of the songs are derived from personal experiences of growth, loss, trust and grace.
"Knowing Jesus and belonging to him is surrendering your life to him knowing that he's not life enhancement -- he's life. Are you with me?" Hall asked the crowd, to which there was a roar of applause and cheers.
MOTHER-DAUGHTER TIME
The performance brought out attendees young and old and from across Christian denominations.
Susan Faley, of Marion, Iowa, and her daughter Holly, 18, were among those in the front row. It was their first time seeing the group, though they both have been longtime fans.
Holly will move away to college in a little more than a week, so both said they had been looking forward to seeing the show together.
"It's our last hurrah (as) mother-daughter for a while," Susan said.
Nichole Wander, of North Liberty, Iowa, attended the show with her daughter, Allison, 7. It was Allison's first concert.
Allison was "speechless" following the show, adding that she didn't have a favorite song but "enjoyed all of them."
The Wanders listen to Casting Crowns regularly on the radio, Allison explained.
Nichole laughed, adding, "She can sing all the songs on that station."
MORE THAN A CONCERT
Connor Grassel, 18, of Dubuque, was among a group sitting in the bleachers facing the stage. He said the friends were all longtime Casting Crowns fans.
"I really like the simplistic message (the band) sends," he said. "The message they're conveying is something that people can understand, even nonbelievers can understand, and it just really gets you in a good mood."
Leah Steed, 17, said she had looked forward to hearing "Only Jesus" and that the performance did not disappoint.
"I was tearing up," she said. "It was just so good. It's also different from other Christian concerts. It feels more like a worship session than a concert."
Grassel added that he appreciated seeing the diversity among the audience. He also felt that the environment was welcoming and nonjudgmental.
"It's just that cool feeling of, 'I can belong here and be free," he said. "At most concerts, if you do something that's not the norm, they're like, 'What are you doing?' But in this case, there is no norm."