Neighbor to Neighbor meeting

When: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7

Where: 15125 Lafayette County F, Darlington, Wis.

Details: Representatives from the Wisconsin Farm Center and University of Wisconsin-Extension will highlight resources offered by Easter Seals Wisconsin’s FARM Program and provide a networking opportunity for farmers and industry professionals. The free event is open to the public. For more information, contact Ami Cooper at 608-225-1867 or acooper@eastersealswisconsin.com.