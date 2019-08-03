DARLINGTON, Wis. — Ray Scott has farmed for more than 50 years and says he probably never will retire.
Scott keenly understands that his physically demanding profession exacts a toll on his body. Without some forethought, running a 70-cow dairy herd with his wife and son in rural Darlington could become an increasingly arduous task for the 63-year-old.
His wrists have given him trouble, but he hopes to maximize the good years he has left.
“I’ve had carpal tunnel surgery already,” Scott said.
In March, he contacted Easter Seals Wisconsin. In partnership with the University of Wisconsin–Division of Extension, the organization runs the AgrAbility of Wisconsin program, which provides information and resources to farmers with disabilities or chronic conditions so they can continue to work.
Since 1991, the program has served more than 3,000 clients in Wisconsin. That includes more than 150 in Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties.
“We help them, whether it be through a phone conversation just to be a listening ear and give them resources … or we go a step further and visit them on the farm, where we would find out a little bit more … about what their difficulties are,” said Ami Cooper, Easter Seals rural rehabilitation specialist. “We make recommendations for how they could change how they are doing a certain task or maybe (for) some low-cost accommodations.”
Staff members were able to provide Scott with special attachments for shovels that reduce wrist strain.
“It’s much easier to push (them),” he said. “It’s done me a good thing.”
Although AgrAbility does not have funding to provide costly equipment to farmers, Easter Seals Wisconsin works with other agencies and state departments with financial resources, including the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Scott also sought advice from AgrAbility regarding the installation of a roller track on the ceiling of the milking parlor.
With a track, Scott could slide heavy milking machinery rather than lift it by hand as he works his way down the rows of cows. Scott worries that he will one day tear one of his rotator cuffs.
To raise awareness of AgrAbility of Wisconsin, members of the Scott family will host a networking event at their farm to highlight the resources available to farmers.
“It’s really important, especially for farmers, to know that there (are) resources available, especially if something has happened to them or, as they age, wear and tear on the body,” Cooper said. “There are sometimes easier ways to do things.”
Once he expands his herd by 20 cows and begins to milk three times per day instead of two, Scott expects the challenges to increase. He has equipped the farm with other equipment, including a powered feed cart and step assembly for his tractor.
Scott said programs that can provide farmers with accommodations maintain the viability of the farming industry.
“We need all types of farmers, and disability should not preclude you from staying in something you were born and raised in and love,” he said.