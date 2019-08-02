WARREN, Ill. — A Warren man faces multiple felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl.
Terrence J. Trevethan, 63, faces four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
His bail was set at $100,000 during his initial hearing in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court, and his next hearing is set for Aug. 14.
Each of the four predatory criminal sexual assault charges carries a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison upon conviction.
Court documents said that, on June 18 and 19, Trevethan sexually assaulted a girl who was younger than 13 at the time. The documents do not indicate if the man knew the girl prior to the alleged incidents.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sex crimes.