PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Dubuque auto parts company intends to open a branch location in Platteville.
Faley Properties, LLC, seeks to purchase a two-acre lot in the Platteville Industrial Park at the corner of Phillips Road and Vision Drive. The $600,000 project would see the construction of a 10,000-square-foot building for use by IWI Motor Parts/Bumper to Bumper.
“Our intentions are to operate a new branch for our auto parts distribution network,” wrote Teddy Faley, a company owner, in a letter addressed to the Platteville City Council, members of which discussed the proposal earlier this week.
Company representatives declined to provide comment for this article.
IWI Motor Parts, which sells auto parts from manufacturers to customers such as mechanics and dealerships, has 13 warehouses and a corporate headquarters, employing more than 250 people, according to the company’s website.
“They have other similar buildings throughout eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois and southwest Wisconsin,” said Joe Carroll, Platteville community development director. “For them, it’s about customer service, getting the parts to the client as soon as possible. So the location would definitely improve that situation for them.”
At the new branch, the company intends to hire four employees at an hourly pay rate of $10 to $15, including benefits.
The sale of the parcel is being coordinated by the Platteville Area Industrial Development Corp. Based upon the city’s land price formula, the lot would sell for $2.
Ela Kakde, PAIDC director, told the council that she has received positive feedback from current company employees.
“They like to day-light their buildings very nicely,” she said. “They are talking about putting solar panels in there.”
If the project proceeds as planned, the city expects to receive $2,900 in property tax revenue annually, which would fund the tax-increment district in which the property is located.
The Platteville Common Council will determine whether to approve the sale on July 23.
“We are incredibly pleased that we have the prospect of a new business in the most recently developed portion of our industry park,” Council President Barb Daus said.