The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a program in Dubuque focused on recognizing the signs of Alzheimer’s disease.
The “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” program will run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Attendees will learn about signs of the disease to watch for in themselves and in others, according to a press release from the Alzheimer’s Association. Topics include “typical age-related changes” and tips for approaching people about memory concerns.
Organizers are requiring advance registration by calling 1-800-272-3900 or visiting www.alz.org/iowa.