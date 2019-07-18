SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, 11:30 a.m., Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Held on Thursdays from May 23 to Oct. 3. Produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Cruisin’ Thursdays Car Show, 4:30 p.m., Sinsinawa Avenue, East Dubuque, Ill. Cost: Free. All ages of vehicles are welcome. Live music. Details: 815-747-3416.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall parking lot, John F. Kennedy Road.
Classic cars, trucks, hot rods, customs and muscle cars. Cost is free. Cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Operation We Care Veterans Freedom Center fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Moose Lodge, 2635 Windsor Ave. Social hour from 5:30 to 6:30. Dinner at 6:30. Prime rib by Poor Man’s Catering. Guest speakers: Jim Wagner and Gary Dolphin. There will be door prizes, a silent auction and cash prizes. Cost is $50.
Friday
Monthly Manna, 2-3 p.m., Holy Rosary Church, Harriet and Wells streets, Darlington, Wis. Mobile food pantry, sponsored by Catholic Charities and Second Harvest. Details: 608-776-4059.
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance third Friday of the month; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet and Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Tri-States Singles Club Friday Night Dinner, 6 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 2020 Radford Road. Details: Mary Lou, 563-588-1175.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
“Godspell,” 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Rising Star Theatre Company presents the musical about a small group of people that helps Jesus Christ tell different parables. Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.
“Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Jazz and Blues Jam, featuring Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Dinner and drinks, with an open jazz session.
Friday
Maquoketa (Iowa) Summer Concert Series, 5:30 p.m., 137 S. Main St., downtown green space. The Lonely Goats will perform.
River of Music Concerts, 6 p.m., Ingleside Park, 200 S. River Park Drive, Guttenberg, Iowa. Live music and the scenic views of the Mississippi River.
Ian Gould, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill. Cost is free. Details: 815-776-0707.
Jef Spradley, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Matt McPherson, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
“Godspell,” 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Rising Star Theatre Company presents the musical about a small group of people that helps Jesus Christ tell different parables. Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.
“Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Johnnie Walker, 7:30 p.m., Hops & Rye, 1108 Locust St.
Andy Wilberding, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke/Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
Latin Club Night, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
LEARNING
Today
Story Time, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Sensory Play Time, 11:15 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley/Drexler branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A half-hour to touch, feel and explore at sensory stations. Wear play clothes. For ages 2-kindergarten.
Sensory Play Time, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A half-hour to touch, feel and explore at sensory stations. Wear play clothes. For ages 2-kindergarten.
Friday
Sensory Play Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour to touch, feel and explore at sensory stations. Wear play clothes. For ages 2-kindergarten.
Sensory Play Time,11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A half-hour to touch, feel and explore at sensory stations. Wear play clothes. For ages 2-kindergarten.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon/Alateen, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Details: 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Friday
Al-Anon, noon, Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1668 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details: 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Food & Drink
Today
Asbury Eagles Club Steak Night, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, No. 10. Includes a steak sandwich and all the trimmings. Cost is $10. Proceeds benefit the Eagles Community Fund.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Dungeons and Dragons Club, 2 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St.
International Travel Club — Dubuque Area, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Building a travelers network and community. No membership fees. Food and drinks provided. Details: tinyurl.com/y9bgx3gs.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. Doors open at 6 and bingo at 7. Two jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, parish hall, Dyersville, Iowa.
Friday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. One jackpot pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.