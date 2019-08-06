MANCHESTER, Iowa — For the second consecutive year, a Manchester water ski team won a national championship in its competitive division.
The Hartwick Huskys Water Show Ski Team took the top spot last weekend at the 19th Division 2 Ski National Championships in Tomahawk, Wis., adding another level to a pyramid of recent success. The team won the same competition last year, as well as in 2009 and 2011.
The water ski competition is an elaborate combination of water sport athletics and stage-show theatrics, said Tanya Burnett, secretary for the Huskys’ board of directors. Team members both perform skiing stunts on the water and act out an elaborate story on land.
“We have one hour to perform a show that consists of land and water acts,” Burnett said. “There’s a lot of pieces that go into it.”
Teams are judged on several aspects of the show, from presentation to originality to the quality of ski pyramids.
More than 100 people contributed to this year’s performance, from skiers to boat drivers to support crew. The team had trained for the show since January, and team members ranged in age from 1 — yes, 1 year old — to 49.
For many of the local participants, the team has been a part of their lives for years.
Mitch Tanner, 31, was this year’s show director and has been on the team for 25 years.
To him, the Huskys are a second family.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s always fun,” he said. “I enjoy the friendships and the water skiing.”
This year’s show was devised by Tanner and fellow team member Faith Hunt, who conceived of a story paying homage to the television show, “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
Titled “The Dukes of Delaware County,” the show revolves around a pack of businessmen trying to convert the local lake into a landfill and the group of kids using the power of water skiing to stop them.
“There’s a whole story that we have play out on the land and the water,” Burnett said. “It’s been really fun.”
The success of this year’s competition will allow the ski team to cross the wake into another level of competition. Divisions for national competition are based on the size of the team and the assessed skill level. With the Huskys’ winning Division 2 for a second year in a row, the team will be moved up to Division 1 next year.
“It’s been kind of a special year for us,” Tanner said. “Being able to go back and pull something off like that. Everyone is pumped and excited to go to that next level.”
Burnett attributes the team’s success to diligent practice and teamwork, but she also believes the local fans play a major role in inspiring the team to keep improving.
“The fans keep us going,” she said. “They are always cheering us on, and that really drives us, I think.”