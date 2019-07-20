ELKADER, Iowa — Elkader will host its annual Sweet Corn Days celebration next week.
The event begins with the judging of Sweet Corn royalty at 5 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph’s Parish Center. A free ice cream social will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Keystone Park.
On Friday, a golf tournament will be held at Elkader Golf & Country Club. There will be food vendors at Founders’ Park starting at 6 p.m., along with a carnival from 6 to 9 and live music from Elizabeth Mary and The Drama Kings.
Saturday will be filled with events beginning with a Shed Your Threads 5K at 7:30 a.m., followed by a softball tournament at 9, a doughnut-hole-eating contest at 9:30 and a bean bag tournament at 11. In Founders’ Park, food vendors will be available starting at 10 a.m., and the carnival will return from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A parade will be held at 2 p.m., and free sweet corn will be served beginning at 4 p.m. The River Park Cruisers Show runs from 3 to 6, and there will be music by Smoking Gun Showdown starting at 9.
On Sunday, there will be a Whistlin’ Bit Saddle Club Fun Show at the Elkader horse arena beginning at 10:30 a.m.
For more information or to register for events, visit elkadersweetcorndays.net.