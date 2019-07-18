The annual meeting hosted by Greater Dubuque Development Corp. largely focuses on the year that has been completed and the one that lies ahead.
This year, however, GDDC President and CEO Rick Dickinson, used a bit of a broader time period to contextualize the community’s resurgence. He noted that Dubuque — the same community that had soaring unemployment rates in the early 1980s — now boasts a jobless rate of just 1.9%. That is good for the fifth-lowest among metropolitan areas in the U.S.
“What a change,” he said. “To go from the community that had the highest unemployment in the U.S. at 23% (in January 1982) to being the fifth-lowest.”
Nearly 200 people attended the GDDC annual meeting Wednesday at Q Casino and Hotel.
During the event, GDDC leaders highlighted investment and expansion projects recently undertaken by Flexsteel Industries, Dupaco Community Credit Union and Medline Industries.
Leaders also discussed recruitment initiatives. In April, GDDC launched its “Big Life, Small City” campaign, a multi-faceted marketing effort that aims to recruit young professionals to the area.
Tom Woodward, the outgoing chairman of the GDDC board, praised the economic progress that has taken place in the past year.
“We had another very busy and successful year at the Greater Dubuque Development Corp., and solid progress was made on several fronts,” said Woodward, who also serves as president and CEO of Telegraph Herald parent company Woodward Communications Inc.
The labor force in Dubuque County sits at 61,400, an increase of 1.5% compared to the previous year. The organization hopes to raise employment to 64,000 by 2022.
About $450 million in residential and commercial construction has occurred since the beginning of the 2022 campaign, putting the region on pace to reach its goal of $800 million in total construction investment in three years.
Median household income jumped by 5.3% in the past year to reach $59,150 and put the region on pace for its $60,000 goal. Dubuque County’s population now sits at 96,854. That figure has remained stagnant in recent years and still falls below the goal of reaching 100,000 by 2022.
The annual meeting also marked a transition in board leadership. Northeast Iowa Community College President Liang Chee Wee was announced the new chairman of the GDDC board. He used the meeting to promote a message of action and collaboration.
“We don’t wait for people to solve our problems and we don’t just talk about our problems,” he said. “What we get to do is bring the best we can to the table, and strategize, and we turn challenges into actionable opportunities. One thing I have to acknowledge is we can’t do it without all of you.”