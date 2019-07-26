Top officials from Illinois and Michigan recently asked Wisconsin regulators to scuttle plans for a controversial new transmission line that would stretch through the southwest corner of the state.
Attorneys General Kwame Raoul, of Illinois, and Dana Nessel, of Michigan, this week filed a brief in opposition to the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line. The 345-kilovolt line would stretch more than 100 miles from Middleton, Wis., to Dubuque County.
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is collecting public comment on the application for the project. PSC staff estimate the project’s total cost over the line’s expected 40-year life is $628 million, financed by utility customers across 15 states.
In the brief to the PSC, Raoul and Nessel argue that the project — a joint initiative of American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative — would unfairly cost residents of neighboring states.
Illinois residents would foot the bill for about 10% of the costs, while Michigan residents will cover about 21%, according to the brief.
Transmission line project leaders have said the effort is necessary to improve efficiency and reliability of the local power grid. However, Raoul and Nessel questioned the need.
“Load growth has slowed down considerably since 2011 (when preparation work for the transmission line began), with load shrinking or remaining constant year over year,” they wrote. “As a result, the growth in demand and for capacity that the line anticipated have not occurred.”
The brief also noted the growth of solar energy generation in Wisconsin, which “will affect the need for additional transmission capacity and should be considered as part of the analysis of the need for and the costs of the line.”
Renewable energy capacity increases — in Illinois and Michigan as well as Wisconsin — should factor into an assessment, they added.
“The lack of recent peak load growth, associated with the expansion of distributed solar, wind and battery technologies, creates a very different situation from that analyzed in 2011 when the line was originally proposed,” Raoul and Nessel wrote.
In a lengthy brief filed on the same day as the one from the attorneys general, project leaders rejected critiques of the project.
They argued that the updated line is necessary to ease system congestion and touted the potential for a positive environmental impact.
“Given the substantial benefits the project will generate for the entire state of Wisconsin, its impacts are reasonable,” energy company officials wrote. “No one disputes that the project will impact the areas in which it is constructed, but many intervenors speculate about — and often overstate — the scope and magnitude of these impacts.”
Before Sept. 30, the three-member PSC must decide by majority vote whether to approve the project.
The federal government and Iowa’s regulatory agencies also must sign off on Cardinal-Hickory Creek if the project is to move forward. Federal officials intend to release a report by October before issuing a final decision, while the Iowa Utilities Board will review the project in December.