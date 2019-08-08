DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members this week moved to keep their police chief in place and appointed a new assistant chief.
Council members approved a three-year contract for Police Chief Brent Schroeder at a base salary of $80,000. He has led the department since 2011.
The elected officials also approved the promotion of Austin Zuercher to assistant police chief. His salary will be $58,000.
Zuercher fills an opening created when former Assistant Chief Mike Comer was named Peosta’s police chief late last month. Comer had served as Dyersville’s assistant chief since 2012.
Meanwhile, Molly Dupont was promoted to captain with the Dyersville Police Department. She will be paid $26 per hour.