Dubuque residents soon will have another opportunity to buy local, sustainably grown foods downtown.
Breitbach’s Mid-Week Market will pop up on 11th and Iowa streets from 5 to 9 p.m. each Wednesday beginning this week and continuing through October.
“There’s a lot of people that can’t make that Saturday market,” said organizer Michael Breitbach. “This is giving those people an opportunity, and it’s an excuse for another party.”
The market will feature only vendors selling organically grown and produced food. Breitbach, owner of organic grocer/restaurant The Food Store in Dubuque, has a long career in local, organic food.
Some vendors at his new market will have organic certification through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Others will not, but do use organic practices.
“I’m the certifier around here,” Breitbach said.
There will also be live music and farm-to-table meals.
A permit for the market is pending approval by city officials, though permit clerk Pam McCarron said she did not foresee any issues. If a liquor license is obtained, there might be beer available later in the season.
Bear Creek Acres Dairy in Edgewood, Iowa, does not currently sell at any markets. Owners are excited for Breitbach’s all-organic offering.
“The people that will be there will be looking for what we have,” said the USDA-certified organic farm’s Nancy Dlouhy.
Stone Hollow Gardens & Shroomery, of Dubuque, sells at both the Dubuque Farmers Market on Saturdays and the monthly Millwork Night Market.
“I love the idea that it’s going to be straight-up about organically grown food and farmers,” said owner Chris Appelman.
Breitbach also will have a booth at the market promoting his presidential campaign. He said he is running as the representative from the “Halloween Party,” mostly for laughs and to attract attention to an issue about which he is passionate. The whole campaign focuses on food security.
“Food is behind the environmental crisis, the financial crisis and the health care crisis,” he said.
He said he wants the mid-week event to create a “market of awareness,” as well as increase access to organic, local foods in the community for people who work during the Saturday market. The market will be walkable for many low-income residents as well. And it will be just 2.5 blocks from a USDA-recognized “food desert.”
Michaela Freiburger, chairwoman of the Dubuque County Food Policy Council, said Breitbach’s market would create additional incentive for food insecure Dubuquers to purchase healthy food. She said farmers in Dubuque typically do not charge a cost-prohibitive premium for organic crops at market.
Danielle Stowell, co-founder of the Millwork Night Market, said she did not think the weekly market would take away from the monthly Millwork market.
“The more local foods access the better,” she said.
At least three other attempts to start mid-week markets were made in Dubuque’s recent history. None lasted more than a few years.
Emily Puls, owner of Dubuque’s East Mill Bakeshop, held one in the bakery parking lot on Monday nights for two years. She said it ended because she did not have consistent appearances from vendors.
“My advice would be to make sure (Breitbach) has a contract up front with his vendors and commitment,” she said.
Breitbach said he had three committed vendors and has invited others to come in when able. He did a pilot run last Halloween and said a great crowd attended. He firmly believes he will not disappoint.
“This is a guaranteed good stuff market,” Breitbach said.