SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Blvd.
Jones Junior High Retired Staff Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, 2775 Northwest Arterial.
Tuesday
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge (dining room).
PERFORMING ARTS
Tuesday
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Grout Museum Presents: Mad Mixture, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley/Drexler branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Explore combustion, snakes, kitchen science and more. For all ages.
Grout Museum Presents: Star Lab, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 Peosta Road. View the night sky in the portable star lab. For all ages.
Moon Rover STEM Craft, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Build and decorate a wind-up moon rover, then watch it go. For kindergarten-third grade.
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Edible Planet, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Learn about the Earth’s layers by building a model with edible materials. Then enjoy a planet-sized snack. Registration required. For second-fifth grade.
LIFESTYLE
Tuesday
Back to Work Classes, 6:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Join other moms who are getting ready to go back to work. The class will help design a plan for pumping at work, share info about paced feeding and answer questions.
Couples Aroma Hand Massage, 6:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. A quick and simple, yet impactful, form of human connection. Learn about aroma therapy and the power of touch.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m. Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Sunshine Family Restaurant, 401 Central Ave.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits, as you give up control and allow Jesus to be lord in every area of your life.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue, Bartels conference room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Alcoholics Anonymous, St. John’s Episcopal Church parish house, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Monday Night AFG, MercyOne Dyersville (Iowa) Medical Center, 1111 Third St. SW.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, 8th and Main Streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., 90 Main St., Bishop Block Conference Room. For survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Use 13th Street entrance. Details: 563-599-2748.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Avenue. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Avenue. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.