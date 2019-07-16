A New York man aiming to raise awareness of veteran homelessness and the commonality of veteran suicide was in Dubuque on Sunday and Monday.
U.S. Navy veteran Tommy Zurhellen, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., visited with veterans and other attendees at Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque on Monday before continuing on his journey.
"I'm walking across the country to raise awareness on important issues for our heroes, namely veteran suicide and veterans homelessness," he told the Telegraph Herald.
Zurhellen said that, on average, 22 veterans commit suicide per day in America. That number provides the basis for Zurhellen's goal of walking 22 miles per day.
He also said more than 40,000 veterans are homeless across the country.
Those stats prompted him to"do something crazy like walk across the country to raise awareness for these issues that folks don't know about," he said.
His journey started in mid-April in Portland, Ore., and he reported that he has walked nearly 2,000 miles so far.
People can track his efforts and donate to the cause by visiting VeteranZero.org.