Charges against a woman were dropped recently in relation to two dogs found abandoned in a Dubuque residence that had injuries “consistent with dogfighting.”
Alexia A. Ball, 22, had been charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with animal neglect and abandonment of cats or dogs, but a judge dismissed them at the request of prosecutors. Court costs will be paid by Ball.
According to court documents, Dubuque police responded to 2890½ White St. in January to investigate a report of two abandoned pit bulls in kennels without food or water. Police said both animals had multiple scratches and scars “consistent with dogfighting.”
A veterinarian was unable to do a full evaluation due to the “viciousness” of the dogs. Police said the veterinarian agreed the dogs showed signs of possible dogfighting.
Police learned Ball and Eric E. Tillis, 32, had lived at the residence with the two dogs, but they had moved out days earlier.
As part of a plea deal, Tillis pleaded guilty in May to charges of animal neglect and abandonment of cats or dogs, as well as a count of second- offense domestic assault. According to court documents, that latter charge stemmed from Tillis assaulting Ball in April during a fight that included a dispute over a dog.
Tillis was sentenced to 90 days in jail and fined.