Bipartisan legislation introduced in Wisconsin would create guidelines and requirements for schools responding to instances of teen dating violence.
The bill would instruct the Department of Public Instruction to create “model policies” to help prevent and respond to such incidents, according to a press release from state Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse. It also would require schools to incorporate the topic into “age-appropriate” health education curricula.
End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, a statewide coalition dedicated to ending domestic violence, estimates 20% of Wisconsin teens have experienced dating violence. National statistics provide similar rates.
Unhealthy and abusive teen relationships are linked to poor school performance and other negative outcomes.
State Sens. Shilling and Jerry Petrowski, R-Marathon, and state Reps. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, and John Spiros, R-Marshfield, introduced the bill at the end of July. Similar bills have failed in previous years.
Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, is a co-sponsor.
“I think if we start educating our students — our children— more, I think they’ll feel more free to report or talk to somebody if it happens to them,” he said.
Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, said he was not familiar with the bill but thought it generally sounded like something he would support.
Contacted by the Telegraph Herald last week, the office of Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, submitted a statement saying he was studying the proposal and reaching out to school district administrators.
“I have received mixed feedback because this legislation would place a mandate on our educational system,” Marklein said in the statement.
AN IMPORTANT TOPIC
Cynthia Lacey, principal of Southwestern High School in Hazel Green, said educating teens about dating violence is important given the prevalence of sexual violence. They should be taught how to respond, she said.
Last year, a school counselor offered presentations on dating and relationships during homeroom time, bringing in guest speakers from local nonprofits. Health classes address the topics as well, Lacey said.
She worried the potential curriculum requirements would be more time-consuming and could reduce the school’s flexibility, however.
“For it to be mandatory, sometimes that makes it more difficult,” she said.
The Department of Public Instruction recently learned of the legislation and is still discussing what implementing those requirements would look like, according to communications officer Benson Gardner.
According to the End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin website, the organization believes the bill would help prevent teen dating violence and is urging constituents to encourage legislators to sign on. Attempts to reach an organization official to provide comment for this story were unsuccessful.
OTHER STATES
In Illinois, teen dating violence curricula were mandated in a 2013 amendment to an existing health education law. Though school staffers with specific training can provide those lessons, nonprofit agency Riverview Center provides programming in every public high school in Jo Daviess and Carroll counties, said Sarah Leif, the center’s prevention educator.
She said the schools likely opted for that partnership because keeping teens safe is important and Riverview Center is required to keep up with related information and laws.
“(Schools) don’t have all the answers,” she said.
In Iowa, there are no requirements for addressing teen dating violence in schools or curricula, though lawmakers have attempted to pass such legislation.
In seven eastern Iowa counties, nonprofit Waypoint provides information in schools by invitation. Among the districts working with the agency is the Dubuque Community School District.
Alexis Chadwick, a program coordinator with Waypoint, said if Iowa implemented an educational requirement, she would want it to be focused on prevention. She pointed to the “Green Dot” bystander intervention training in Dubuque schools as a good example.
“I think it would be helpful to have more information, more funding, more evidence-based programming like that,” she said.