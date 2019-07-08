Authorities say a Wisconsin teenager was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Dubuque.
Phillip M. Honeywell, 17, of Wonewoc, Wis., was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Honeywell was driving east on Dodge Street approaching Century Drive at 12:30 p.m., when he failed to stop at a red light and his vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Dawn E. Atkins, 48, of Dubuque. Atkins’ vehicle was turning left onto westbound Dodge.
Honeywell was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light, according to police.