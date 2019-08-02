Lucas Miller had a feeling that his new Asian cuisine business would draw attention at the annual Taste of Dubuque.
Still, he was loving every minute of serving up Vietnamese and Filipino dishes to a long line of customers Thursday outside the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
“It’s just a feeling of sharing something that needs to be shared,” said Miller, owner of Versus, a food business that recently debuted at the Dubuque Farmers Market.
Thousands of people flocked to the river museum Thursday for Taste of Dubuque, where they had the opportunity to sample food from 17 vendors. Proceeds benefit the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s conservation and education efforts.
A few local businesses marked their first time at Taste of Dubuque this year — such as Versus — and organizers put a few new spins on the evening as well.
“The community really embraces us as an organization, and the fact that we can do something neat for the community on our property ... we’re very proud of being able to do that,” said Kurt Strand, president and CEO of the river museum.
Attendees ambled through the museum parking lot, stopping at food trucks and booths to get their fill of entrees, sample-sized portions and desserts.
River museum officials looked to up the ante this year, increasing the number of vendors and putting an extra emphasis on the museum’s conservation efforts.
At one booth, visitors could learn about the museum’s efforts to stop using plastic straws. Organizers also asked vendors not to use any plastic foam containers.
“We’re upping the ante this year and really taking a stand on connecting this event to the river museum and our conservation and education efforts,” said Wendy Scardino, director of marketing and communications for the museum.
Organizers also for the first time brought in a headlining musical act that was not local to Dubuque. Up-and-coming country artist Eric Chesser was scheduled to take the stage later in the evening.
The event drew some first-time businesses. New faces included Versus, Hops & Rye in Dubuque and Koppes Kreations from Cascade.
“I just really love the vibe down here,” said Nikki Steffen, owner of Koppes Kreations. “It’s a nice night out, and everybody’s here for the same reason: to help raise money for the river museum.”
Some visitors also had their first taste of Taste of Dubuque on Thursday, including Ada and Olive Milligan, both 7, of Dubuque. The twin sisters sat down with their parents to enjoy some Happy Joe’s pizza, while their parents had catfish fingers from Catfish Charlie’s.
Their mom, Amelia, said she enjoys the chance to try food from a variety of locations, as well as to sample fare she hasn’t had in a while.
“I like how busy it is and that everybody’s out here listening to music and eating good food,” she said.