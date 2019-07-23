Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently appointed a former state lawmaker from Dyersville to another state board.
Nancy Dunkel joins the board of the Student Loan Liquidity Corp. The board “provides extensive levels of oversight and checks and balances ensuring Iowa Student Loan adheres to its mission and meets its obligations,” according to the organization’s website.
She represents regents institutions on the board. That relates to her current service on the state Board of Regents, which oversees institutions including University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa and Iowa State University.
Dunkel served as a Democrat in the Iowa House of Representatives from 2012 to 2016.