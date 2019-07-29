Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from around the tri- state area. This week, we high-light businesses in Dubuque and Peosta, Iowa; Galena, Ill.; and Platteville, Wis.
After a multi-year hiatus, a Platte-ville store recently reopened its doors. This time around, the shop will have a little something extra to offer to its customers.
American Roots Country Store reopened July 19 at 76 E. Main St. Owner Charity Baxter said the store specializes in clothing and a variety of vintage home decor, including furniture, pictures, candles and towels.
Baxter originally opened the store in 2012. She closed the operation in 2015 to return to a career in teaching.
Her recent decision to reopen was inspired largely by her son, Austin, who has opened his own enterprise within American Roots Country Store. Dubbed Austin’s Animals, the section of the store sells a variety of animal-themed goods.
Austin, who has Down syndrome, graduated from high school last year.
He said he has “always” liked animals. His section of the store offers pillows, pictures and frames adorned with the images of animals.
“I like the dogs and horses and cows (the best),” Austin said.
Austin’s Animals soon will begin offering items that can be used by pets, including dog collars and beds.
Charity Baxter said her son has played an active role in getting the business up and running.
“He has gone to different trade shows and helped pick out (the items) for his animal section,” she said. “His dad and I are really proud of him.”
She emphasized that Austin also enjoys interacting with the customers, noting that he is “a people person.”
American Roots County Store and Austin’s Animals are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. The business can be reached at 608-778-5962.
GALENA BUSINESS OPENS
A new business offering skin-care products, books, art and jewelry has opened its doors in downtown Galena.
Galena Apothecary opened earlier this month at 303 S. Main St.
Owner Allison Stauter grew up in Michigan and spent the majority of her adult life in Chicago. She moved to Galena about three years ago.
She has been pleased with the feedback to her new venture.
“The response has been really great,” she said. “I have had customers from the local community and those who are just visiting the area, and I have been able to meet a lot of other local business owners. They’ve been really supportive and made this a positive experience.”
Stauter, a licensed aesthetician, said she is putting her expertise to use by selecting effective, high-quality skin- and body-care products for the store. She said there aren’t many options in Galena for getting such products.
“Everything in my store is unique to Galena,” she said.
She also aims to fill a void through her book sales. Stauter said she even worked with the local library to determine what kinds of titles and genres would appeal to customers.
Such options have been sparse in Galena since Book World closed its doors about one and a half years ago.
Galena Apothecary is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed Wednesdays.
The business can be reached at 815-281-2821.
2 WOMEN RECOGNIZED
A pair of area residents recently were recognized as part of the Iowa Restaurant Association’s list of “40 Women to Watch in the Hospitality Industry.”
This list includes Alexis Lundgren, of Trackside Bar & Grill in Peosta, and Lindsey Wallace, of Pete’s Thai Kitchen in Dubuque.
Lundgren, who is now the eatery’s operations manager, began working at Trackside more than a decade ago, when she was 14 years old. The restaurant is owned by her parents, Charlie and Shannon Lundgren.
However, Alexis Lundgren’s experience does not come solely from her parents.
She attended the University of Iowa and landed a job at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen while living in Iowa City. She ascended to a corporate trainer role and traveled around the country in that capacity.
She returned to Peosta a couple of years ago to assume her current position, which involves hiring workers, training them, booking events and occasionally cooking.
“It is nice to be recognized (by the Iowa Restaurant Association),” Lundgren said. “It makes me excited for what the future holds.”
Wallace, of Pete’s Thai Kitchen, could not be reached for comment.