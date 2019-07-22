The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday declined to consider the case of a former Dubuque man who beat his girlfriend with a mop, rupturing her eardrum.
Derrick D. Moore, now 24, was convicted by a Dubuque County jury of first-degree burglary, third-degree harassment, domestic assault causing injury, assault causing injury and domestic assault. He also was convicted during a bench trial of possessing marijuana.
Authorities said Moore assaulted Ashley M. Sloan at their Dubuque residence in September 2017, causing injuries that included the damaged eardrum. He was sentenced in April 2018 to 25 years in prison.
Moore appealed to the Iowa Court of Appeals, arguing that there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction and that his trial attorney was ineffective.
That court in April of this year stated that there was sufficient evidence for his convictions and affirmed them. That prompted the appeal for the Iowa Supreme Court to take up his case.