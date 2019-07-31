Dubuque County officials this week again discussed which roads they would like to exclude from an ordinance allowing ATVs and UTVs to operate on county roadways.
The initial draft ordinance proposed closing nearly 20 county roads to all-terrain and utility traffic.
The roads discussed this week or listed in the draft ordinance that could be off limits are:
- Sundown Road, south of U.S. 20 to U.S. 151
- Old Highway Road from Y21 east of Centralia to Dubuque city limits
- Swiss Valley Road
- Military Road from Oakland Farms Road to Key West Drive
- Whitetop Road from North Cascade Road to Oakland Farms Road
- North Cascade Road from U.S. 20 to Dubuque city limits
- English Mill Road
- Olde Davenport Road from U.S. 61/151 to Schueller Heights Road
- Hales Mill Road from Asbury city limits to Derby Grange Road
- John F. Kennedy Road
- West John Deere Road
- South John Deere Road to Herber Road bridge
- Peru Road
- Lake Eleanor Road from Key West Drive to U.S. 61/151
- Key West Drive
- Dyersville East Road to Lansing Road
- Derby Grange Road from Barnwood Lane to John F. Kennedy Road
- Asbury Road from Sundown Road to the Northwest Arterial
- Oakland Farms Road
ATVs and UTVs also would not be allowed to operate on Class B or Class C roads under the proposed ordinance.