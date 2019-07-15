CASCADE, Iowa — Summer is pool season for many, and the citizens of Cascade are no exception.
The community has had a public pool for more than 50 years. But it is about to get a major renovation next month thanks to new funding, which was secured last week, through the Enhance Iowa Board.
The board oversees the allocation of the Community Attraction and Tourism grant program. Board members awarded $228,888 for the Cascade Wave of the Future project.
Cascade City Administrator Deanna McCusker said a big weight has been lifted now that the final funding is set.
“We’re all very happy and optimistic about getting the project started,” she said. “There’s no more stress about ‘Where’s the money coming from?’”
The new pool will be built at the current location, 405 Second Ave. NE. It will include amenities such as a new bathhouse, a toddler slide, shade structures and additional parking space.
Residents in May overwhelmingly approved a bond measure allowing the city to borrow up to $2 million for the project, which has a total cost of $3.3 million.
A reserve fund has been set aside for the project and more than $552,000 has been collected in business and private cash donations, grants and donated labor.
The project also received $32,500 total from the Dubuque and Jones County boards of supervisors.
McCusker said it is necessary for the city to invest in public spaces to promote growth.
“We’re trying to be a proactive, progressive city,” she said. “We understand for people to relocate here, we have to have amenities like this.”
Cascade Wave of the Future Committee member Shontelle Orr said people are impassioned about the project. Reaching this point has been a community effort.
“All the way from kids to adults, we’ve had everyone step up to support us,” she said.
Alaina Santizo, a project manager with Iowa Economic Development Authority, the agency that includes the Enhance Iowa Board, said board members were “very impressed” with the community’s efforts.
The city will close the pool July 28 to begin the demolition process, with a construction groundbreaking set for the end of August or beginning of September.
“They will continue to work throughout the winter and we’re hoping for the pool to be open at the beginning of June next year,” McCusker said.
Orr added: “It’s a big credit to everybody being able to see it through. The first day open is going to be a very exciting day for all of us.”