Question: Who is responsible for street light maintenance on John F. Kennedy Road? For months now, there have been several street lights that are not working.
Answer: City of Dubuque Civil Engineer Dave Ness said he was aware of two lights on the south side of PetSmart on JFK that need to be fixed.
Those two lights are on an underground circuit that is not working properly. City staff plan to rebuild the circuit, but it is located on very tight right-of-way that will require them to drill underground to fix the issue.
The two poles are jointly owned by the city and Alliant Energy, so staff are working through that arrangement, too, Ness said.
“We’re trying to work through those details,” he said.
He said he was not certain when the lights would be fixed.
Ness said he was not aware of any other streetlight issues on JFK and that if there had been issues with other lights, they had been addressed.