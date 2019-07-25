A Pop-Up Food Market food giveaway will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 16th and Jackson streets at Steeple Square Community Event Center.
Food is available while supplies last, according to a social media post. Families who wish to receive food at no cost should arrive early to complete paperwork.
The event is hosted by the Dubuque Food Pantry, St. Stephen’s Food Bank and Steeple Square.
Participants should bring a wagon or cart to take food home.
People interested in volunteering at the event should call
the Dubuque Food Pantry at 563-583-4440.