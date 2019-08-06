Grant Regional Health Center will host an open house for its new Potosi-Tennyson Medical Clinic.

The event is set for noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the clinic at 114 U.S. 61 in Potosi.

Attendees can partake in facility tours, games, giveaways and refreshments, according to a press release.

The clinic will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays. Services will include family medicine, preventative exams, women’s health and prenatal care, vaccines and health screenings, medication management and sports physicals, the release stated.

