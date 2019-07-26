SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon birthday/anniversary party.
Meet and Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Tri-State Singles Club Friday Night Dinner, 6 p.m., Circle C, 806 Pleasant St., La Motte, Iowa. Details: Mary Lou, 563-588-1175.
Saturday
Dubuque Farmers Market, 7 a.m., near City Hall, 10th-13th and Iowa streets.
Dyersville (Iowa) Downtown Market, 8 a.m., grassy square between Xavier School and the north fork of the Maquoketa River, 311 Fourth Ave. SE.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, Bee Branch parking lot, Prince Street. Meet at 2 p.m. for a hike at Platteville (Wis.) Rountree Trail.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
River of Music Concerts, 6 p.m., Ingleside Park, 200 S. River Park Drive, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Secrets, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Johnnie Walker, 7 p.m., Potosi (Wis.) Brewery, 209 S. Main St.
Justin Goodchild, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Hearthfire Duo, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
“Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Karaoke/Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St. Open mic from 8:30 to 10 p.m. karaoke from 10 p.m. to midnight.
DBQ Rooftop Comedy, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Hari Rao, Abe Rabinowitz and Trevor Gertonson will perform. Cost is $10.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Saturday
Spiritual Drum Circle, 1 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 107 S. Prospect St., Galena, Ill.
One Saturday to Dream Fearlessly, 2 p.m., Dubuque Marina and Yardarm, 1201 Shiras Ave. Ext. Benefit for Opening Doors. Bring a wish list item. Music by Sid and & the Human Resources.
Adam Beck and Amber Dawn, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
David Minnihan Trio, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Mooney Hollow Barn Dance, 7 p.m., Mooney Hollow Barn, 12471 U.S. 52, Green Island, Iowa. The Country Tradition Band will perform.
Hearthfire Duo, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill. Admission: Free.
“Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Mixed Emotions, 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill.
Six String Crossing, 8 p.m., Yardarm Riverfront Bar and Grill, 1201 Shiras Ave. Extension.
Statue of Liberty, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Ace Jones, 8:30 p.m. 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
Interstellar Cave Dweller, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations necessary. Meet at the hotel lobby.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details: 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1668 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. rooms 1A and 1B.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Avenue. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages group.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Dubuque Parkinson’s Support Group, 10 a.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue, in the auditorium, next to the cafeteria. Details: Gerald Osterhaus, 563-582-7313.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today-Saturday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. One jackpot pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.