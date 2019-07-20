MAQUOKETA, Iowa — As many as 115 new manufacturing jobs are expected to come to Jackson County as part of a trio of business developments.
The anticipated growth will come thanks to a local company expanding its facility, an Illinois business spreading its operations to the other side of the Mississippi River and continued growth at a manufacturing facility in Bellevue.
David Heiar, senior advisor/community coach with the Jackson County Economic Alliance, said the growth will further strengthen and diversify the county’s economy.
“Manufacturing is a pretty strong element of the economy here, even though we are still very ag-based,” he said. “It’s something that we are glad to see happening in the county.”
WESTWARD EXPANSION
More than half of the new jobs are expected to be tied to Mallard Manufacturing. The warehouse equipment manufacturer based in Sterling, Ill., has leased a 30,000-square-foot facility at 1201 E. Summit St. in Maquoketa.
The company has grown steadily since 2005, and officials found Maquoketa to be an ideal location to expand, according to Vice President of Operations Michael Gunderson.
“It’s a location that is close to our headquarters, and it fits our needs well,” he said. “This will be the first operation we have in Iowa.”
The facility has operated on a limited basis since the company started its lease on the building July 1. He said the company intends to hire 60 to 70 full-time employees in Maquoketa over the next one to three years.
CONTINUED GROWTHIn Bellevue, aerospace-component manufacturer Collins Aerospace intends to hire an additional 30 employees as part of its continued growth.
United Technologies bought Rockwell Collins in September 2017, combined its aerospace unit with Rockwell and renamed it Collins Aerospace. The former Rockwell plant in Bellevue has increased its workforce from 190 to 250 employees over the past 18 months, according to Plant Manager Heather Gatto.
The facility now aims to add 30 assembly operator positions over the next few months.
Gatto attributed the workforce expansion of the company to growth in the aerospace industry, particularly with Boeing and Airbus SE.
While the employee count will grow in Bellevue, the facility will not at this time, she noted.
“We did some factory construction last year, but we are not expanding the building,” Gatto said.
A WELCOME ADDITION
In Preston, plastic-component manufacturer Plastics Unlimited has started work on a 30,000-square-foot addition.
Terry and Nancy Kieffer started the business in 1993 in a shed on the family’s farm. It is now located at 303 First St. NW in Preston.
Brothers Dakota and Travis Kieffer purchased the business from their parents at the beginning of 2018.
Dakota Kieffer, also the company’s director of sales and marketing, said the addition was spurred by increased business over the past two years. Last year, the company had about 70 employees and completed a 6,000-square-foot addition.
“The economy is doing well, and a lot of people are buying things,” he said. “Our competitors can’t keep up with all the business, so more and more potential clients are turning to us to meet that demand.”
The latest addition is expected to be completed in the fall, and the company aims to hire 15 full-time staff over the next year.
HOUSING CHALLENGES
The expected job growth also could provide challenges — and opportunities — for local communities.
Heiar referenced the availability of housing in the county. He said the continued growth would add more pressure to expand and diversify that stock, which has been a challenge for local communities.
“We know there are jobs out there if people are looking for them,” he said. “Affordable housing is really the issue we are trying to deal with.”