GALENA, Ill. — With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois looming, Jo Daviess County businesses are grappling with the impact that it will have on the hiring process.
On Jan. 1, Illinois residents will be able to purchase and possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower and up to five grams of cannabis concentrate. It is the first state in the tri-state area to legalize recreational use of the drug.
Many employers test employees for traces of drugs, including marijuana, which can be detected up to 30 days after use. But what happens once marijuana users aren’t breaking any state or local laws?
“It’s all new for us,” said Rosean Wilson, co-owner of Galena Chrysler. “Sometimes things have to play out before you know how you are going to react.”
Wilson said her business holds a strict policy of not allowing employees to show up to work with drugs in their system. But she said she is uncertain how to implement the policy with marijuana, now that it will be legalized.
“We’re going to need to wait until it goes into effect and see what happens,” Wilson said. “If it affects the business, we’ll have to do something.”
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, said he has heard from local business leaders who are uncertain how to update their drug-testing policies.
Legislation could be introduced to create rules for how employers treat marijuana use when considering new hires or testing existing employees. However, Chesney is not certain that will happen.
“The feedback is of general concern,” Chesney said. “The employers need to have clear direction on how to navigate these processes.”
For some businesses, federal law — which still prohibits the use of recreational marijuana — would not permit altering a drug-testing policy.
Tiffany Zimmerman, president and chief financial officer of RT&T Enterprises Inc., a trucking company based in East Dubuque, said the possibility of her employees travelling out of the state means she must adhere to U.S. Department of Transportation regulations in order to maintain drivers’ commercial licenses. That means no marijuana for recreational or medical purposes.
“There’s no allowance for drug or alcohol,” Zimmerman said. “I’m not against bringing that revenue into the cities, but I just know I can’t do anything with my company.”
Merri Sevey, vice president of human resources for Jo-Carroll Energy, said her company is in a similar position, with federal regulations prohibiting the company from changing its policy.
“We have had lots of discussion,” Sevey said. “Nothing has changed. We are still enforcing it.”
Not all employers are concerned about recreational marijuana’s legalization.
Dino Rigopoulos, president of Rigopoulos Restaurant Group, which manages Log Cabin in Galena, said drug testing is pretty rare in the restaurant industry. While he believes recreational marijuana could improve the local economy if regulated properly, he believes his business will be mostly unaffected.
“I have friends that are in the (restaurant) business in states where it is legal, and their communities are doing great,” Rigopoulos said. “I can’t see how it (will) be any different from liquor stores or gambling.”