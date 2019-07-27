Police said a Dubuque bicyclist suffered suspected minor injuries from striking a moving vehicle Thursday evening.
Police said Jeremiah L. Jones, 35, of Dubuque, was driving west on East 25th Street at about 9 p.m. Thursday when he stopped at the intersection with Jackson Street. As he attempted to turn left, a bicycle passed through the intersection.
The bicyclist, identified as William D. Gise, 33, struck the front passenger side of Jones’ vehicle. Gise was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of suspected minor injuries, according to a crash report.
Jones was cited for not having a valid driver’s license.