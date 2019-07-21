Senior citizens

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Italian sausage with marinara sauce over pasta, green peas and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Beef pot roast with gravy, mashed red potatoes and peach pie.

Wednesday: Honey-mustard chicken, creole green beans and fruited gelatin.

Thursday: Glazed ham, spinach and cookie.

Friday: Tuna salad sandwich with broccoli and cheese soup, cottage cheese and pineapple.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Meatloaf, asparagus and cantaloupe.

Tuesday: Tilapia, rice pilaf and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: Chicken pieces, baked potato and peaches.

Thursday: Pepper beef steak over rice, Italian vegetables and mandarin oranges.

Friday: Bratwurst on a bun, pasta salad and peaches.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Italian sausage with pasta, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Roast pork, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Baked chicken, dessert and drink.

Friday: Breakfast eggs, ham and potatoes, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Hot dog on a bun, cheesy potatoes and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, carrots and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Spaghetti, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Baked lemon-butter cod, spinach and fresh fruit.

Friday: Chili, corn bread and applesauce.

