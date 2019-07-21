Senior citizens
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Italian sausage with marinara sauce over pasta, green peas and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Beef pot roast with gravy, mashed red potatoes and peach pie.
Wednesday: Honey-mustard chicken, creole green beans and fruited gelatin.
Thursday: Glazed ham, spinach and cookie.
Friday: Tuna salad sandwich with broccoli and cheese soup, cottage cheese and pineapple.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Meatloaf, asparagus and cantaloupe.
Tuesday: Tilapia, rice pilaf and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Chicken pieces, baked potato and peaches.
Thursday: Pepper beef steak over rice, Italian vegetables and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Bratwurst on a bun, pasta salad and peaches.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Italian sausage with pasta, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Roast pork, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Baked chicken, dessert and drink.
Friday: Breakfast eggs, ham and potatoes, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Hot dog on a bun, cheesy potatoes and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, carrots and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Spaghetti, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Baked lemon-butter cod, spinach and fresh fruit.
Friday: Chili, corn bread and applesauce.