PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said one person was injured Monday night when he lost control of his vehicle during heavy rain in Grant County.
Michael P. Taber, 21, of rural Platteville, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, according to the county sheriff’s department.
The crash occurred at about 9:35 p.m. Monday on Crosscut Road north of Platteville. A press release states that Taber was eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle in the heavy rain. His vehicle rolled twice and came to rest on its side.
It later was towed from the scene due to its severe damage.