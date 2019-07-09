Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois all finished in the bottom half of a new study analyzing the best and worst states in which to start a business.
However, impressive showings in multiple categories — including higher education and access to financing — provided reason for optimism.
Personal finance website WalletHub on Monday unveiled a comprehensive study outlining the perks and challenges of starting a business in all 50 U.S. states. It concluded that Wisconsin (30th), Illinois (35th) and Iowa (37th) all finished toward the bottom.
The poor showing was partly based on the dearth of new business activity in these states.
The number of small businesses in Iowa increased by 0.86% from 2017 to 2018, and Wisconsin saw growth of only 0.83%. This led to rankings of 37th and 38th in small business growth, respectively. Illinois finished 30th in that category.
Meanwhile, an analysis of “startups per capita” placed Iowa 43rd in the country, while Wisconsin finished 40th and Illinois placed 28th.
ACCESS TO FINANCING
Despite the poor overall finish, the study highlighted some areas in which Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois excelled.
Iowa tied for first in “financing accessibility.” Illinois ranked 13th and Wisconsin finished 16th.
Mat Langenberg, senior vice president at Premier Bank, thinks the large number of community banks in Iowa helps small businesses attain funding.
According to the Iowa Bankers Association, there are 285 banks headquartered in Iowa. That is the highest per capita total in the country and fourth highest overall.
“There is a lot of consolidation in the banking industry, and that has been going on now for quite some time,” Langenberg said. “But in Iowa, you still have a lot of local banks in small towns or rural areas. When you have these hometown banks, they are more community-minded and willing to invest in small businesses.”
‘HUMAN CAPITAL’ CONCERNS
Throughout the country, workforce issues continues to loom large. But those problems are particularly prevalent throughout much of the Midwest, according to the WalletHub analysis.
The study ranked Wisconsin and Iowa 41st and 44th, respectively, when it comes to “human capital availability.” In short, this means that each state is struggling to attract the necessary workers to fill open positions.
Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County (Wis.) Economic Development Corp, wasn’t surprised by the rankings.
“In this part of the country, I think that we have slightly older demographics, and that continues to hurt us,” Brisbois said. “That is especially true in the more rural areas. You understand that there will be fewer people in the workforce tomorrow than there are today and you have to find a way to counter that.”
Another metric within the WalletHub study may provide hope for a solution, Brisbois said.
Wisconsin ranked sixth in the nation in terms of “higher-education assets,” a nod to the robust system of universities, community colleges, and technical colleges in the state.
Wisconsin’s strong education network isn’t a new thing, Brisbois said.
“In my nearly 20 years in this position, that is something I’ve consistently heard from companies,” he said. “They love being in Wisconsin because they love the education system and how that prepares students for the workforce.”
Iowa finished 19th in “higher-education assets” and Illinois placed 10th.
LESSONS LEARNED
Kaylee Demmer is among the local entrepreneurs who recently have carved out a successful place in the local economy.
In late 2018, Demmer opened A New You, a health spa that offers a wide variety of wellness solutions.
She believes her path to success depended largely on her ability to identify a niche within the Dubuque market.
“I really had to focus on why my business would be different than others,” she said. “That is a big thing, because you don’t want to open a business that offers more of the same thing.”
She also urged aspiring entrepreneurs to seek business consulting services.
She noted that the local Small Business Development Center helped her identify the various expenses — from buying equipment to paying rent and various taxes — she would encounter.
And while Iowa may not be among the best states to start a business, Demmer has encountered a local community that has been receptive to her offerings
“I have learned that people in Dubuque really want to support local businesses and they are generous about spending their dollars locally,” she said.